Culture

British Council: Circular Catalysts exhibition opens at history museum in Târgu-Neamț

07 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Circular Catalysts program, an initiative of the British Council in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, is making a return to Romania with the reopening of its documentary exhibition at the Museum of History and Ethnography in Târgu-Neamț.

Running from March 7 to May 11, the exhibition showcases collaborations between Romanian and British designers, artists, and craftsmen, offering fresh perspectives on sustainable production practices.

In 2023, Circular Catalysts invited five British artists and designers to explore the deep relationship between people and natural resources in rural Romania through creative residencies with local organizations. The results were first displayed at Romanian Design Week 2023 and later exhibited in Timișoara, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, continuing to spark discussions on sustainable crafts and production methods.

The exhibition features a collection of photographs by Ioana Cîrlig, accompanied by texts, objects, and visual testimonies that highlight the connection between rural and urban environments. Visitors will discover how traditional craftsmanship plays a key role in social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

To mark the reopening in Târgu-Neamț, two workshops will be held as part of the exhibition’s public engagement program. On March 8-9, Ioana Cîrlig will lead a session exploring photography as a tool for deepening one’s connection with nature. On March 22, British material researcher and program participant Anoushka Cole will guide attendees in creating unique botanical prints inspired by the region’s natural beauty.

Circular Catalysts is part of the British Council’s broader Circular Cultures initiative, which promotes discussions on circular design, climate change, and material waste. The program continues to foster cross-cultural exchanges and sustainable creative practices, making the Târgu-Neamț exhibition a must-visit for those interested in the future of design and craftsmanship.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: British Council)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

British Council: Circular Catalysts exhibition opens at history museum in Târgu-Neamț

07 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Circular Catalysts program, an initiative of the British Council in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, is making a return to Romania with the reopening of its documentary exhibition at the Museum of History and Ethnography in Târgu-Neamț.

Running from March 7 to May 11, the exhibition showcases collaborations between Romanian and British designers, artists, and craftsmen, offering fresh perspectives on sustainable production practices.

In 2023, Circular Catalysts invited five British artists and designers to explore the deep relationship between people and natural resources in rural Romania through creative residencies with local organizations. The results were first displayed at Romanian Design Week 2023 and later exhibited in Timișoara, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, continuing to spark discussions on sustainable crafts and production methods.

The exhibition features a collection of photographs by Ioana Cîrlig, accompanied by texts, objects, and visual testimonies that highlight the connection between rural and urban environments. Visitors will discover how traditional craftsmanship plays a key role in social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

To mark the reopening in Târgu-Neamț, two workshops will be held as part of the exhibition’s public engagement program. On March 8-9, Ioana Cîrlig will lead a session exploring photography as a tool for deepening one’s connection with nature. On March 22, British material researcher and program participant Anoushka Cole will guide attendees in creating unique botanical prints inspired by the region’s natural beauty.

Circular Catalysts is part of the British Council’s broader Circular Cultures initiative, which promotes discussions on circular design, climate change, and material waste. The program continues to foster cross-cultural exchanges and sustainable creative practices, making the Târgu-Neamț exhibition a must-visit for those interested in the future of design and craftsmanship.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: British Council)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu files presidential bid amid ongoing investigation
07 March 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan first to officially submit candidacy for 2025 presidential elections
07 March 2025
Administration
Brașov mulls proposal for Romania’s first Treetop Walk
07 March 2025
Justice
Two men charged with treason given 30-day detention by Bucharest Court of Appeal
07 March 2025
Transport
Aircraft at Romania’s Cluj Airport start using sustainable aviation fuel supplied by OMV Petrom
07 March 2025
Defense
Interim president says Romania will not send troops to Ukraine, stresses role as logistics hub
07 March 2025
Macro
ING sees 1.6% economic growth in Romania this year, highlighting geopolitical risks
07 March 2025
Politics
Elon Musk questions ECHR’s role after decision in Romanian Călin Georgescu’s appeal to election annulment