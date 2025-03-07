British Council: Circular Catalysts exhibition opens at history museum in Târgu-Neamț

The Circular Catalysts program, an initiative of the British Council in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, is making a return to Romania with the reopening of its documentary exhibition at the Museum of History and Ethnography in Târgu-Neamț.

Running from March 7 to May 11, the exhibition showcases collaborations between Romanian and British designers, artists, and craftsmen, offering fresh perspectives on sustainable production practices.

In 2023, Circular Catalysts invited five British artists and designers to explore the deep relationship between people and natural resources in rural Romania through creative residencies with local organizations. The results were first displayed at Romanian Design Week 2023 and later exhibited in Timișoara, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, continuing to spark discussions on sustainable crafts and production methods.

The exhibition features a collection of photographs by Ioana Cîrlig, accompanied by texts, objects, and visual testimonies that highlight the connection between rural and urban environments. Visitors will discover how traditional craftsmanship plays a key role in social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

To mark the reopening in Târgu-Neamț, two workshops will be held as part of the exhibition’s public engagement program. On March 8-9, Ioana Cîrlig will lead a session exploring photography as a tool for deepening one’s connection with nature. On March 22, British material researcher and program participant Anoushka Cole will guide attendees in creating unique botanical prints inspired by the region’s natural beauty.

Circular Catalysts is part of the British Council’s broader Circular Cultures initiative, which promotes discussions on circular design, climate change, and material waste. The program continues to foster cross-cultural exchanges and sustainable creative practices, making the Târgu-Neamț exhibition a must-visit for those interested in the future of design and craftsmanship.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: British Council)