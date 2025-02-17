Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: Vlad Nancă & Muromuro Studio's Human Scale to represent Romania

Human Scale, a project by artist Vlad Nancă alongside Muromuro Studio, namely architects Ioana Chifu and Onar Stănescu, will represent Romania at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025.

The project will be on show between May 10 and November 23. It will be presented in the country's pavilion in the Giardini della Biennale and at the Romanian Institute for Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice.

The selection committee that picked Human Scale to represent Romania appreciated it for "its approach to a theme rarely analyzed in contemporary architecture, but so essential throughout the history of architecture, namely the architectural drawing."

"The exhibition brings to the forefront the various forms of intelligence - conceptual, historical, technological, artistic, emotional - embedded in architectural drawing as a form of thinking and modeling of built space," curator Cosmina Goagea explains.

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition, titled Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective., curated by Carlo Ratti, explores how different types of intelligence can work together to rethink the built environment.

Sixty-six national participations will organize their exhibitions in the historic Pavilions at the Giardini (26), at the Arsenale (22), and in the city center of Venice (15). Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo are the four new participants this year.

(Photo: Human Scale press kit)

