Social Democrat leader Ciolacu tops presidential poll in Romania

Social Democrat (PSD) leader and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu ranks first in voting intentions in the presidential elections, followed by George Simion (AUR, 19%) and Mircea Geoană (independent, 15%).

Elena Lasconi (USR, 14%) and Nicolae Ciucă (PNL, 12%) come next, according to a survey conducted by Sociopol and quoted by News.ro.

The poll was conducted between July 9-17, 2024, on a sample of 1,002 people interviewed by the CATI method (by phone). The margin of error is +/- 3.2% for a confidence level of 95%.

According to the calendar established by the PNL-PSD coalition, the presidential elections will take place on November 24, respectively, December 8.

On December 1, the National Day, Romanians are called to vote on the configuration of the Parliament.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)