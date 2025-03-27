Romania considers appointing special envoy to Washington

Commenting about the relationship with the United States that requires a new approach in the context of the Trump administration, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu proposed the appointment of a temporary envoy in Washington – to serve as a liaison for both the president and the government in addition to the ambassador, according to Hotnews.ro.

In this context, PM Ciolacu also proposed the replacement of foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu.

While not openly criticizing Hurezeanu, the prime minister said, "It is obvious that the new policy of the US administration, with the regaining (of the presidency) by Donald Trump, is in a different dynamic."

"Minister Hurezeanu is an exceptional diplomat, a professional with expertise, and an excellent ambassador. [W]e face a different dynamic. I am not dissatisfied with anything in particular [about minister Hurezeanu]. But it comes as natural for us to rethink our collaboration and to come up with a new approach toward the new US administration," Ciolacu declared.

Romania's new envoy to Washington would practically take over the duties of the ambassador without calling the ambassador back – a gesture that may be misinterpreted, Ciolacu, who also heads the senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), explained.

The statements follow a perception of gradual deterioration in the relationship between Romania and the United States, generated by frequent criticism expressed by politicians within the Trump administration about the annulment of the presidential elections in Romania.

This culminated with the indefinite suspension of the Visa Waiver Program for Romania, which was about to come into force at the end of March.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)