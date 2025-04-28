Cinestezia Symphonic: Romania’s first cinematic pop symphonic concert in Bucharest in May

Cinestezia Symphonic, the first cinematic pop symphonic concert in Romania, will be held on May 25 in Sala Radio, in Bucharest.

The concert was conceived by Leyah, a Romanian artist, and reunites 70 musicians, cutting-edge visual technology, and a modern sound that reinterprets classical music in a contemporary language. Organizers say that the event offers a musical experience tailored to the new generation.

“Film music, pop rhythms, grand orchestrations, voice, piano, and new media art create a vivid, emotional narrative. A concert like a film, with music, image, and emotion, Cinestezia Symphonic offers a full experience, where sound becomes image and music tells a story,” the press release notes.

Leyah, who is a pianist and singer, as well as a composer, will perform live alongside the Symphactory Strings orchestra, choir, drums, and bass, under the baton of renowned conductor Tiberiu Soare and accompanied by orchestrations by John Walton (South Africa).

The show will be enriched by the visuals created by H3 Creative Tech, turning the concert into a synesthetic journey where sound and image merge into a deep, immersive experience.

This is the first time a Romanian artist creates a concert in this style.

“I often wonder how many young people have ever stepped into Sala Radio. For many, this will be their first time. And I want this first encounter with such a symbolic place for classical music to be filled with emotion, not distance,” Leyah said.

“Cinestezia Symphonic does exactly that, it brings classical music into a form where you don’t feel overwhelmed, but embraced. It’s a bridge between worlds. I want every young person who comes to this concert to leave with a full heart, feeling that this music is for them too,” she added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)