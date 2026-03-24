Cinema revenues on the rise in Romania, hit EUR 63 million in 2025

Cinema revenues in Romania reached a record EUR 63 million in 2025, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year (in US dollar terms), according to a report by Colliers. The growth reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, with Romanians increasingly prioritizing affordable leisure activities amid economic pressures.

The report showed that spending on entertainment, particularly cinema, has risen even as consumers cut back on goods such as clothing or jewelry. Analysts say this trend is typical during periods of economic uncertainty, when people reduce major expenses but continue to seek accessible forms of leisure.

“This is not a phenomenon specific to Romania, but one observed in other markets during similar periods of economic uncertainty. However, the local economy shows signs of resilience and, despite isolated challenges, the labour market remains relatively stable, mitigating the impact on consumption that could otherwise lead to a comparable recession,” said Silviu Pop, Director Romania Research at Colliers.

At the same time, rising ticket prices have contributed to the higher revenues, with cinema tickets now over 60% more expensive than before the pandemic. Despite this, demand remains strong, positioning cinema as one of the most resilient segments in the retail and leisure market.

The shift is also visible in other sectors, the same source said. Restaurants and bars have seen a drop in activity, with fewer visits offset by higher prices. According to official data, the volume of sales in the sector fell by over 10% last year, while turnover declined by only around 2%.

Colliers noted that these changes are reshaping shopping centres, where landlords are increasingly focusing on entertainment and leisure tenants to attract visitors, as traditional retail becomes more sensitive to economic fluctuations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com