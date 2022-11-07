The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Bucharest City Hall recently announced on their Facebook page that they have begun installing festive lighting installations for the winter holidays in the Capital.

Nearly 3000 light installations, which are being installed through the Bucharest Municipal Public Lighting Company, using energy-efficient LED technology, will adorn areas such as Magheru Blvd., University Square, Roman Square, Lascăr Catargiu Blvd., Kiseleff Blvd., Unirii Blvd., and Presei Libere Square.

The lights will be switched on in a public event on the evening of December 1, which is a national holiday in Romania, marking the unification of Transylvania, Bessarabia, and Bukovina with the Romanian Kingdom in 1918.

According to the City Hall, the lighting installations are the same as in previous years and no other equipment has been bought or rented.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)