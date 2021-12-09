Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 13:37
Events

More Christmas concerts announced in Bucharest

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest is scheduled to deliver two Christmas concerts on December 14, at the Athenaeum.

The choir of Bucharest National Opera is a special guest for the concert, where Maria Bîldea (harp) and Nicolae Moldoveanu (organ) will be the soloists. Iosif Ion Prunner conducts the choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic, Daniel Jinga that of the Bucharest Opera.

The program includes works by Ioan D. Chirescu, Tiberiu Brediceanu, Victor Frangulea, Johann Sebastian Bach, Robert Shaw& Robert Russell Bennett, Benjamin Britten, Paul Constantinescu, and Georg Friedrich Handel.

The concerts start at 17:00 and 19:00. More details on the program here.

At Sala Radio, the concert Christmas is Here is scheduled for December 16. The Radio Big Band Orchestra, conducted by Ionel Tudor, and jazz singer Irina Sârbu will perform a program that includes songs such as Let It Snow, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,  Jingle Bells, White Christmas, Santa Baby. 

The National Radio Orchestra, conducted by József Horváth, is set to deliver a Christmas Concert on December 22. The orchestra will perform alongside soprano Mediana Vlad, tenor Liviu Indricău, soprano Olga Murariu Caia, mezzo-soprano Grazziela Frangulea, tenor Nicolae Simonov, bass-baritone Cristian Ruja, and the Radio Choir, conducted by Ciprian Ţuţu.

The program includes works by Giuseppe Torelli, George Frideric Handel, Richard Wagner, Giulio Caccini, César Franck, Max Reger, Franz Gruber, and local and international carols.

Access to the concerts is done in keeping with current sanitary norms. 

(Photo: George Tsartsianidis | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:08
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 13:37
Events

More Christmas concerts announced in Bucharest

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest is scheduled to deliver two Christmas concerts on December 14, at the Athenaeum.

The choir of Bucharest National Opera is a special guest for the concert, where Maria Bîldea (harp) and Nicolae Moldoveanu (organ) will be the soloists. Iosif Ion Prunner conducts the choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic, Daniel Jinga that of the Bucharest Opera.

The program includes works by Ioan D. Chirescu, Tiberiu Brediceanu, Victor Frangulea, Johann Sebastian Bach, Robert Shaw& Robert Russell Bennett, Benjamin Britten, Paul Constantinescu, and Georg Friedrich Handel.

The concerts start at 17:00 and 19:00. More details on the program here.

At Sala Radio, the concert Christmas is Here is scheduled for December 16. The Radio Big Band Orchestra, conducted by Ionel Tudor, and jazz singer Irina Sârbu will perform a program that includes songs such as Let It Snow, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,  Jingle Bells, White Christmas, Santa Baby. 

The National Radio Orchestra, conducted by József Horváth, is set to deliver a Christmas Concert on December 22. The orchestra will perform alongside soprano Mediana Vlad, tenor Liviu Indricău, soprano Olga Murariu Caia, mezzo-soprano Grazziela Frangulea, tenor Nicolae Simonov, bass-baritone Cristian Ruja, and the Radio Choir, conducted by Ciprian Ţuţu.

The program includes works by Giuseppe Torelli, George Frideric Handel, Richard Wagner, Giulio Caccini, César Franck, Max Reger, Franz Gruber, and local and international carols.

Access to the concerts is done in keeping with current sanitary norms. 

(Photo: George Tsartsianidis | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:08
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks