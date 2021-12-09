More Christmas concerts announced in Bucharest

The choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest is scheduled to deliver two Christmas concerts on December 14, at the Athenaeum.

The choir of Bucharest National Opera is a special guest for the concert, where Maria Bîldea (harp) and Nicolae Moldoveanu (organ) will be the soloists. Iosif Ion Prunner conducts the choir of the George Enescu Philharmonic, Daniel Jinga that of the Bucharest Opera.

The program includes works by Ioan D. Chirescu, Tiberiu Brediceanu, Victor Frangulea, Johann Sebastian Bach, Robert Shaw& Robert Russell Bennett, Benjamin Britten, Paul Constantinescu, and Georg Friedrich Handel.

The concerts start at 17:00 and 19:00. More details on the program here.

At Sala Radio, the concert Christmas is Here is scheduled for December 16. The Radio Big Band Orchestra, conducted by Ionel Tudor, and jazz singer Irina Sârbu will perform a program that includes songs such as Let It Snow, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, White Christmas, Santa Baby.

The National Radio Orchestra, conducted by József Horváth, is set to deliver a Christmas Concert on December 22. The orchestra will perform alongside soprano Mediana Vlad, tenor Liviu Indricău, soprano Olga Murariu Caia, mezzo-soprano Grazziela Frangulea, tenor Nicolae Simonov, bass-baritone Cristian Ruja, and the Radio Choir, conducted by Ciprian Ţuţu.

The program includes works by Giuseppe Torelli, George Frideric Handel, Richard Wagner, Giulio Caccini, César Franck, Max Reger, Franz Gruber, and local and international carols.

Access to the concerts is done in keeping with current sanitary norms.

(Photo: George Tsartsianidis | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com