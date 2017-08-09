Chris Suspect, one of the most influential American photographers of the moment, will be the special guest of this year’s Oscar Lights Vama (Vama Sub Lumini de Oscar) international visual arts festival organized in Vama Veche seaside resort.

The 2017 edition of the festival will be organized between August 18 and August 27.

Chris Suspect is one of the photographers who took pictures at the anti-Trump protests in Washington. Some of the photos he took during these protests were included in a book project featuring images of 27 photographers, entitled Un-Presidented: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump and the People’s Response. The album comprises powerful black-and-white street photos and documentaries.

At the local Oscar Light Vama festival, Chris Suspect will present some of the photos he took at the protests, will talk about how the album Un-Presidented: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump and the People’s Response was made, and how it feels to live in Washington under the controversial Trump administration, according to the event’s organizers.

Oscar Lights Vama is the largest visual arts festival in Romania. Its program will include theater plays, concerts, film screenings, photo exhibitions, and a fair of photo equipment.

Irina Marica, [email protected]