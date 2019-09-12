Chinese investor, in pole position for Romania’s second-biggest healthcare network

Chinese investment fund Sino CEEF wants to buy Romania’s second-biggest private healthcare chain Regina Maria, which has been put up for sale by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners.

The Chinese fund is reportedly leading in the race for the Romanian group, according to sources in the mergers and acquisitions market quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily, which however have not provided when the deal could take place.

Italian group Humanitas Net, which operates a network of nine hospitals in Italy, as well as Bupa, Monza and several investment funds are also interested in the Regina Maria network.

The discussions with these investors have been fruitless so far, mainly because the price requested by Mid Europa Partners was too high and the growth projections too optimistic compared to buyers’ estimates, the same sources told Ziarul Financiar. Regina Maria is valued at EUR 300-400 million, for annual revenues of around EUR 150 million and an operating profit of EUR 25 million, the daily indicated.

(Photo source: Facebook/Regina Maria-Reteaua Privata de Sanatate)