Largest children’s hospital in Romania’s Moldova region revamped with EU funds

The Sf. Maria Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children in Iasi, the largest children’s hospital in Romania’s Moldova region, will be rehabilitated with EU money.

The total investment amounts to RON 121 million (over EUR 26 million), of which RON 88 million (EUR 19 million) are EU funds, according to a press release from the Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and EU Funds.

Delegate minister for EU Funds Marius Nica signed the financing contract on Tuesday, October 24.

The investment is intended to increase the energy efficiency of the building where the hospital operates. The rehabilitation and modernization of the largest pediatric hospital in Moldova, which serves six counties, is absolutely necessary because the building, built in 1970, has never been rehabilitated before.

The revamping work is to take some five years. It will include the building’s thermal rehabilitation, the modernization of the heating and hot water supply system, the installation of a solar panel system, the installation and modernization of the air conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems, the modernization of five elevators, and the training of staff for the operation of new equipment.

There are some 800,000 children in the Moldova region, in North-Eastern Romania. The Sf. Maria Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children in Iasi consults and treats over 48,000 patients annually.

Bucharest’s largest emergency hospital to move to new location

Irina Marica, [email protected]