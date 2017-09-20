Bucharest’s largest emergency hospital to move to new location

The Floreasca Hospital, the capital’s largest emergency one, and the Burn Hospital will move from their current locations to a new facility to be built in Northern Bucharest.

The new building is to be constructed within four years. The project amounts to almost EUR 250 million, News.ro reported. The cost of the new building will be mostly undertaken by the District 1 City Hall.

The relocation is needed because no further improvements can be brought to the two hospitals.

“We have been talking for some time with specialists in the ministry and the District 1 City Hall to relocate the Burn Hospital in a new building, with better facilities for patients and the medical staff. […] Together with the hospital manager and the City Hall we realized that any potential expansion work on the hospital is impossible for the Floreasca Hospital. The Burn Hospital underwent renovation to its Intensive Care unit but not much more can be done in rest,” Florian Bodog, the Health Minister, said.

The two hospitals will function in one building, which will also have a heliport.

“I believe that, by offering generous spaces for the new hospital, the access to medical services will improve,” the minister said.

The old buildings of the two hospitals will be turned into ambulatory facilities after the relocation.

Dan Tudorache, the District 1 mayor, said the plot where the new hospital will be built covers over seven hectares, and can be reached easily. “If we follow all deadlines, we hope for it to be ready in three – four years,” the mayor said.

