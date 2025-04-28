Chinese automaker Chery accelerates European expansion with official entry into Romania

Chinese automaker Chery announced the official entrance into the Romanian market through a partnership with AUTO ITALIA Group, part of the Samelet Group. The agreement will see the introduction of the TIGGO SUV lineup starting in the second half of 2025.

The move marks a significant step in Chery’s expansion strategy across Central and Eastern Europe. With a presence in over 110 countries and more than 15 million global users, of which 4.5 million outside China, the brand is strengthening its international footprint and preparing for a broader launch in several European markets later this year.

Chery’s expansion is built around a technology-driven strategy focusing on pure electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles, aiming to meet European regulations and compete with established automakers.

“AUTO ITALIA and Samelet Group are honored to be selected by Chery for the import and distribution of the Chery brand in Romania,” said Adrian Narcis Ghiță, CEO of AUTO ITALIA Group. Initially, the company will focus on plug-in hybrid models.

Zhang Shengshan, Deputy General Manager of Chery International, commented: “This cooperation with partners from European countries marks a major milestone in Chery’s globalization strategy. Our goal is not just to sell cars in Europe, but to establish deep roots here and build a sustainable business ecosystem with our local partners.”

In 2025, Chery said it will prioritize the launch of the fourth-generation TIGGO7 and TIGGO8, both powered by Chery Super Hybrid (CSH). Its European R&D Center in Frankfurt will play a key role in supporting the brand’s adaptation to European standards, ensuring the development of vehicles specifically tailored to the continent’s regulatory and market requirements.

Founded in 1997, Chery is one of China’s largest automotive companies. From hybrid and electric systems to intelligent cockpits and modular platforms, it operates eight global R&D centers and employs over 18,000 engineers worldwide.

The brand has seen consistent growth in recent years, reaching over 2.6 million vehicles sold globally in 2024, a 38% increase compared to the previous year.

