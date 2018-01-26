Employees of Romanian forest management company Romsilva managed to take photos of several chamois in the forests of the Putna Vrancea Nature Park. The chamois is a species of goat-antelope native to mountains in Europe.

The employees were patrolling the forests when they spotted the animals. Romsilva shared the photos on its Facebook page.

Specialists estimate a population of at least 180 chamois in the Putna Vrancea Nature Park. The park’s staff monitors them permanently.

A few days ago, Romsilva employees also managed to capture a video of four curious red deer stags in a state forest in Caras-Severin county.

Wolf pack caught on camera in Romania’s Piatra Craiului Mountains

Rare sighting in Romania: Lynx filmed in Piatra Craiului Mountains

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Regia Nationala a Padurilor – Romsilva on Facebook)