Bucharest
Jan 26, 14:13

photoChamois photographed in Romanian forest

by Irina Marica
Employees of Romanian forest management company Romsilva managed to take photos of several chamois in the forests of the Putna Vrancea Nature Park. The chamois is a species of goat-antelope native to mountains in Europe.

The employees were patrolling the forests when they spotted the animals. Romsilva shared the photos on its Facebook page.

Specialists estimate a population of at least 180 chamois in the Putna Vrancea Nature Park. The park’s staff monitors them permanently.

A few days ago, Romsilva employees also managed to capture a video of four curious red deer stags in a state forest in Caras-Severin county.

Wolf pack caught on camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului Mountains

Rare sighting in Romania: Lynx filmed in Piatra Craiului Mountains

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Regia Nationala a Padurilor – Romsilva on Facebook)

