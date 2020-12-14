Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica

 

Romanian railway operator CFR Calatori introduces new premium InterCity service

14 December 2020
Romania’s state-owned railway operator CFR Calatori has introduced several passenger trains offering premium InterCity services.

The new trains, included in the new timetable launched on December 13, are faster and offer increased comfort and a travel cost similar to InterRegio trains, the Transport Ministry said. Some of them run on the popular Brasov-Bucharest-Constanta route.

“Today, the Tomis Expres train covered the distance of 391 km between Brasov-Bucharest-Constanta in 4 hours and 10 minutes, an absolute record in terms of travel time on this route,” the ministry said on Sunday, December 13. 

Also, the train trip between Brasov and Bucharest took only 2 hours and 7 minutes, with a single one minute stop in Predeal.

The maximum speed was 160 km/h, and the average speed was over 100 km/h (comparable to that of Intercity trains in the European Union), the Transport Ministry also said.

“This new “premium” service addresses both the business environment in the three cities [Brasov, Bucharest, and Constanta] and tourists traveling to the mountain and seaside resorts,” the ministry explained.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Transporturilor)

