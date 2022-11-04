CFR Cluj becomes the first Romanian football club to pass the group stage of the UEFA Conference League after winning 1-0 against Ballkani on a cold evening at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium on November 3 thanks to Nana Boateng’s single goal in the 17th minute.

Under Dan Petrescu, CFR nearly doubled their lead with Ciprian Deac’s penalty in the 35th minute but it was saved by Stivi Frasheri, putting them second on Group G ahead of Slavia Praha and Ballkani.

Throughout the campaign, CFR amassed over EUR 5 million from matchday gate revenues and match incomes, as Gazeta Sporturilor estimates. Another EUR 300,000 are ready to enter the account, should Ceferiștii win against their opponent in the knockout round playoffs – good news amidst the club’s financial problem.

“I hope we reach the final or semi-finals. Anything is possible now, especially since a good group has been formed, I hope we can get results. But Europe is ready, we leave it, we have to focus on the championship and the Cup,” Petrescu enthusiastically says during the post-match conference, as told to Pro TV.

Ciprian Deac and co will find out their opponent after the play-offs draw at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, November 7 – possible names include Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Lazio (Italy), Qarabag (Azerbaijan), Trabzonspor (Turkey), Bodo/Glimt (Norway), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Ludogorets (Bulgaria) and Braga (Portugal).

In the previous season, CFR Cluj had to come home empty-handed to Gruia after winning just one match in the group stage, sitting at the table's bottom against AZ, Randers, and Jablonec.

On the other hand, FCSB, another Romanian delegate, sit at the bottom of their group after losing 0-3 at home against West Ham United, making CFR the only Romanian delegation on the European stage.

(Photo: CFR Cluj, Website)