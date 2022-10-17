Romania's hotly anticipated football rivalry: U Cluj to face CFR Cluj in a heated derby of Cupa României

Cluj-Napoca's two biggest football teams, FC Universitatea Cluj and CFR Cluj, are set to play "Derbiul Clujului" (the Cluj derby) in the Group C of Cupa României (Romanian Cup).

The match kicks off on October 20, 21.00, in Cluj Arena, marking their first-ever ousting since Matchday 26 of Liga 1 seven years ago in the 2014/2015 season, which ended in U Cluj's 1-0 victory. Only two of CFR Cluj's players from that season, Ciprian Deac and Mario Camora, remain squad members today.

Tickets are on sale on Bilete.ro, starting at RON 20 at Peluza 1 and reaching RON 110 at VIP, level 4.

Șepcile roșii has a tough week ahead of them. After confronting CFR Cluj for a cup tie, the two are scheduled to face again for Liga 1 on October 23 and then against FCSB on October 31. CFR, on the other hand, is sitting comfortably on third on Liga 1's current standings after being unbeaten in their last five games while U Cluj's inconsistency put them on the 14th.

Both clubs have had their fair share of rivalry in Romanian football throughout the decades. CFR Cluj has won four cup titles in recent history (the latest occurred in the 2015/16 season), while U-Cluj has only one cup title back in the '60s.

Emil Boc, the city's mayor, has called for peace among the supporters on Ziua de Cluj earlier this month.

"No one is allowed to incite in this city, beyond fair sports play. We each support our favorite team. I ask both clubs to mature and clean up their own garden because it is known and seen," he says. "I am convinced that the two clubs' supporters have the wisdom and maturity to do the right thing for sport and fair play. What was wrong in the past must be put aside and let's move forward with sports support and fair play."

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CFR Cluj official website)