Center-right Romanian opposition party USR chooses new leader as presidential candidate

Elena Lasconi, mayor of Câmpulung-Muscel and recently elected to lead the reformist center-right opposition party USR, was also elected to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

Lasconi argued that democracy in Romania was at stake when she was chosen to lead the party a week ago. Her election was decided at the extraordinary party congress.

To be designed as a presidential candidate, Elena Lasconi had to fight off two challengers, namely Dumitru Stanca and Octavian Berceanu. In the end, the mayor came off with over 94% of the votes.

"I never thought in my life I would reach this point, but I believe it's good. It's a tough road, and every time in life, the hard road has brought me the greatest satisfaction," she said, cited by Digi24.

Lasconi also addressed the delegates at the congress. "I look at you and feel hope. Hope that this year, together, united, we will be able to save democracy in Romania. [...] I am the same Elena, you know me, I haven't changed. I am the same woman from among the people, and among the millions of Romanians, I am also a voice. And I refuse to let others tell me who Romania is and what Romanians want. Romania is my country. Romania is your country and yours and all those who feel that this is home. I will not be silent, I refuse to be a spectator. I do not accept the offer of the three red roses hiding the thorns of humiliation, division, incompetence, lies, theft, and corruption. I do not accept that," she said.

The party leader and presidential candidate appealed to right-wing parties to support her candidacy, saying that the only path to prosperity in Romania is with a right-wing approach. Moroever, she also said that Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the center-right National Liberal Party, currently in the ruling coalition with the Social Democrats, is “a decent person.” She argued that together, USR and PNL could stop the PSD candidate from becoming president.

However, Nicolae Ciuca reportedly plans to run for president as well, as PNL is the second-largest political party in Romania. Its ruling coalition partner, the Social Democratc Party (PSD), is also expected to confirm its leader, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, as the presidential candidate.

Present at the USR congress, recently reconfirmed Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, who founded USR, said that he remains a partner of the party despite being independent. The USR congress also decided the members of the National Bureau, all part of a reshuffling of the party leadership after the poor results obtained at the recent local and European elections.

