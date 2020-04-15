Romania Insider
Business
Romanian jewelry chain to issue EUR 2 mln bonds
15 April 2020
The company that operates the watch and jewelry stores Cellini in Romania has resumed the plan for issuing and listing bonds worth up to EUR 2 million, Profit.ro reported.

Cellini is among the most prominent local retailers of watches and jewelry. It launched operations in 1999 and today has seven stores in Bucharest and one in Constanta. In 2018, the company that operates the Cellini stores had a turnover of RON 30.3 million (EUR 6.5 mln) and a profit of RON 0.39 mln (EUR 84,000).

The company plans to issue bonds, in lei or euro, with a maturity of three to five years and an annual interest rate of up to 7% per year.

The retailer is controlled by the company Henri Maillardet, registered in Switzerland and owned by Raluca Simu, the wife of Romanian businessman Horia Simu.

(Photo source: Wynnyk/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal

 

