Celine Dion cancels 2023 Bucharest concert due to health problems

Superstar Celine Dion shared a video message on Thursday, December 8, saying that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February as she has been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. Thus, she had to cancel several of next year's shows, including the one scheduled to take place in Bucharest on June 11, 2023.

Celine Dion said this condition had been the cause of the spasms she's been having. "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she said, explaining that she has been experiencing difficulties walking or using her vocal cords.

Celine Dion's European summer shows scheduled between May 31 and July 17, 2023, have thus been canceled, including the one in Bucharest. Tickets for the eight canceled summer dates will be refunded.

According to the artist's official website, the February 24 - April 11, 2023, concerts have been rescheduled for March 6 - April 22, 2024, while the August 26 – October 4, 2023, shows remain as scheduled.

Celine Dion's show in Bucharest was initially scheduled for July 29, 2020, but was postponed to July 25, 2021, because of the pandemic. Then again, the concert was rescheduled for June 11, 2023, and now the singer has decided to cancel it.

