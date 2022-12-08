Events
Video

Celine Dion cancels 2023 Bucharest concert due to health problems

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Superstar Celine Dion shared a video message on Thursday, December 8, saying that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February as she has been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. Thus, she had to cancel several of next year's shows, including the one scheduled to take place in Bucharest on June 11, 2023.

Celine Dion said this condition had been the cause of the spasms she's been having. "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she said, explaining that she has been experiencing difficulties walking or using her vocal cords.

Celine Dion's European summer shows scheduled between May 31 and July 17, 2023, have thus been canceled, including the one in Bucharest. Tickets for the eight canceled summer dates will be refunded.

According to the artist's official website, the February 24 - April 11, 2023, concerts have been rescheduled for March 6 - April 22, 2024, while the August 26 – October 4, 2023, shows remain as scheduled.

Celine Dion's show in Bucharest was initially scheduled for July 29, 2020, but was postponed to July 25, 2021, because of the pandemic. Then again, the concert was rescheduled for June 11, 2023, and now the singer has decided to cancel it.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Events
Video

Celine Dion cancels 2023 Bucharest concert due to health problems

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Superstar Celine Dion shared a video message on Thursday, December 8, saying that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February as she has been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. Thus, she had to cancel several of next year's shows, including the one scheduled to take place in Bucharest on June 11, 2023.

Celine Dion said this condition had been the cause of the spasms she's been having. "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she said, explaining that she has been experiencing difficulties walking or using her vocal cords.

Celine Dion's European summer shows scheduled between May 31 and July 17, 2023, have thus been canceled, including the one in Bucharest. Tickets for the eight canceled summer dates will be refunded.

According to the artist's official website, the February 24 - April 11, 2023, concerts have been rescheduled for March 6 - April 22, 2024, while the August 26 – October 4, 2023, shows remain as scheduled.

Celine Dion's show in Bucharest was initially scheduled for July 29, 2020, but was postponed to July 25, 2021, because of the pandemic. Then again, the concert was rescheduled for June 11, 2023, and now the singer has decided to cancel it.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania