Ceetrus invests in free bicycle repair stations at shopping centers in 12 Romanian cities

12 February 2025

Ceetrus has announced a EUR 35,000 investment in bicycle repair stations, available free of charge to visitors at 18 shopping centers across 12 Romanian cities, including Coresi Shopping Resort in Brașov and Drumul Taberelor in Bucharest. 

The stations, already operational with support from Nhood Romania, are part of a larger initiative to encourage sustainable mobility, the company said.

Nhood recommended the implementation of the project based on the results of a Mobility Plan conducted across all the managed shopping centers. The plan revealed that, although cycling is not currently one of the most popular modes of transport among customers, it has a high growth potential.

“The repair stations are part of a broader initiative to encourage sustainable mobility in cities. We offer a free service that facilitates bicycle transport for shopping, providing our customers with a fully equipped, easy-to-use station in a strategic location for their lifestyle. Such stations have been planned for all 18 shopping centers in Bucharest and across the country owned by Ceetrus and managed by Nhood, and they are our small contribution to the project of a climate-neutral city,” said Tudor Chira, Sustainability Manager.

The stations are equipped with tools such as screwdrivers, adjustable wrenches, pumps, and more, also catering to scooters, wheelchairs, and strollers. 

To date, bicycle repair stations have been installed at 15 commercial centers: Drumul Taberelor, Auchan Crângași, Auchan Pallady, Auchan Vitan, and Auchan Berceni in Bucharest; Auchan Craiova; Aushopping Constanța; Aushopping Satu Mare; Aushopping Pitești Găvana; Aushopping Iris Cluj; Aushopping Oradea; Auchan, Aushopping Baia Mare; Aushopping Târgu Mureș; Auchan Ploiești; and Coresi Brașov. 

In the coming period, following the completion of parking lot modernization works, the last three stations will be installed at Auchan Titan, Auchan Timișoara Nord, and Aushopping Timișoara Șagului.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

