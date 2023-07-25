Survey: Most Romanians spending holidays abroad travel by car to Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria

Over 53% of Romanians who will spend their holidays abroad this summer have chosen countries such as Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey as their destination, and almost 56% have chosen their personal car as a means of transport, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with bank comparator FinZoom.ro.

Greece is where most Romanians chose to spend their holidays, namely almost 22% of respondents, while over 17% chose Bulgaria, and nearly 14.5% will go to Turkey. At the same time, over 10% chose to visit Italy, almost 8% - Egypt, over 7% - Spain and more than 6% - France.

Other destinations where Romanians will spend their holidays include Albania, Germany, Tunisia, Hungary, Slovenia, Cyprus, England, Belgium, and Denmark.

When it comes to choosing the means of transport they use when going on vacation, almost 56% of respondents mentioned their personal car, while the train is chosen by over 19%, the plane by nearly 13%, and the coach by just over 12%.

To the question "Where do you get money for vacation", over 70% of respondents answered that they save money in advance, making savings during the year, over 20% say they use holiday vouchers to pay for vacation, over 4% use credit card/overdraft, almost 3% say they borrow to relatives or friends, and over 2% receive holiday bonuses from the employer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tommy Beattie/Dreamstime.com)