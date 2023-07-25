Life

Survey: Most Romanians spending holidays abroad travel by car to Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 53% of Romanians who will spend their holidays abroad this summer have chosen countries such as Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey as their destination, and almost 56% have chosen their personal car as a means of transport, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with bank comparator FinZoom.ro.

Greece is where most Romanians chose to spend their holidays, namely almost 22% of respondents, while over 17% chose Bulgaria, and nearly 14.5% will go to Turkey. At the same time, over 10% chose to visit Italy, almost 8% - Egypt, over 7% - Spain and more than 6% - France.

Other destinations where Romanians will spend their holidays include Albania, Germany, Tunisia, Hungary, Slovenia, Cyprus, England, Belgium, and Denmark.

When it comes to choosing the means of transport they use when going on vacation, almost 56% of respondents mentioned their personal car, while the train is chosen by over 19%, the plane by nearly 13%, and the coach by just over 12%.

To the question "Where do you get money for vacation", over 70% of respondents answered that they save money in advance, making savings during the year, over 20% say they use holiday vouchers to pay for vacation, over 4% use credit card/overdraft, almost 3% say they borrow to relatives or friends, and over 2% receive holiday bonuses from the employer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tommy Beattie/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Life

Survey: Most Romanians spending holidays abroad travel by car to Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 53% of Romanians who will spend their holidays abroad this summer have chosen countries such as Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey as their destination, and almost 56% have chosen their personal car as a means of transport, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with bank comparator FinZoom.ro.

Greece is where most Romanians chose to spend their holidays, namely almost 22% of respondents, while over 17% chose Bulgaria, and nearly 14.5% will go to Turkey. At the same time, over 10% chose to visit Italy, almost 8% - Egypt, over 7% - Spain and more than 6% - France.

Other destinations where Romanians will spend their holidays include Albania, Germany, Tunisia, Hungary, Slovenia, Cyprus, England, Belgium, and Denmark.

When it comes to choosing the means of transport they use when going on vacation, almost 56% of respondents mentioned their personal car, while the train is chosen by over 19%, the plane by nearly 13%, and the coach by just over 12%.

To the question "Where do you get money for vacation", over 70% of respondents answered that they save money in advance, making savings during the year, over 20% say they use holiday vouchers to pay for vacation, over 4% use credit card/overdraft, almost 3% say they borrow to relatives or friends, and over 2% receive holiday bonuses from the employer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tommy Beattie/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea