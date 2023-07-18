Society

Romanians' demand for holidays in Mexico keeps increasing by an estimated 20% this year

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Travel agency Eturia estimates a 20% increase in Romanians' demand for holidays in Mexico this year compared to 2022.

Last year, around 1,600 Romanians travelled to Mexico with Eturia, Hardik Shah, contracting manager & business partner, told News.ro.

Prices for a two-week group tour start from EUR 1,600 and reach up to EUR 4,050 per person and include flights, transfers, 4 or 5-star accommodation, all-inclusive or with breakfast, tours and guided visits.

Jelena Zivadinovic, sales director for Europe at Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, says that among the attractions that highlight the beauty and charm of the destination are breathtaking natural landscapes, historic landmarks and vibrant local communities. She recommends Romanian tourists visit the cenotes and Chichen Itza.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emicristea|Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Romanians' demand for holidays in Mexico keeps increasing by an estimated 20% this year

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Travel agency Eturia estimates a 20% increase in Romanians' demand for holidays in Mexico this year compared to 2022.

Last year, around 1,600 Romanians travelled to Mexico with Eturia, Hardik Shah, contracting manager & business partner, told News.ro.

Prices for a two-week group tour start from EUR 1,600 and reach up to EUR 4,050 per person and include flights, transfers, 4 or 5-star accommodation, all-inclusive or with breakfast, tours and guided visits.

Jelena Zivadinovic, sales director for Europe at Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, says that among the attractions that highlight the beauty and charm of the destination are breathtaking natural landscapes, historic landmarks and vibrant local communities. She recommends Romanian tourists visit the cenotes and Chichen Itza.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emicristea|Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov