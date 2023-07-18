Romanians' demand for holidays in Mexico keeps increasing by an estimated 20% this year

Travel agency Eturia estimates a 20% increase in Romanians' demand for holidays in Mexico this year compared to 2022.

Last year, around 1,600 Romanians travelled to Mexico with Eturia, Hardik Shah, contracting manager & business partner, told News.ro.

Prices for a two-week group tour start from EUR 1,600 and reach up to EUR 4,050 per person and include flights, transfers, 4 or 5-star accommodation, all-inclusive or with breakfast, tours and guided visits.

Jelena Zivadinovic, sales director for Europe at Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, says that among the attractions that highlight the beauty and charm of the destination are breathtaking natural landscapes, historic landmarks and vibrant local communities. She recommends Romanian tourists visit the cenotes and Chichen Itza.

(Photo source: Emicristea|Dreamstime.com)