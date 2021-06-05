Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:25
Business

RO state-owned bank CEC sees profit down by 28%, but “above target” in Q1

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned CEC Bank reported a net profit of RON 81.7 mln (EUR 16.7 mln) in the first quarter of the year, 28% lower compared to the profit reported in the same period last year but "above the target."

The net assets increased by 16% year-on-year to RON 42.4 bln (EUR 8.65 bln) at the end of March.

"In the last 15 months, in a difficult and unprecedented context, we have shown that we have adapted quickly and managed to grow and support local companies and the economy as a whole, repositioning CEC Bank as an efficient, modern, and responsible bank. We have kept open and safe the largest territorial [bank] network, of over 1,000 units, we have launched our own proactive customer support solutions during this period, and we have accelerated the digitalization and modernization of the bank. Today, we have 100% online accessible products for individuals, such as accounts, credit cards, and personal loans," said Bogdan Neacsu, president and general manager of CEC Bank, quoted by News.ro.

Net interest income was stable, amounting to RON 277.4 mln (EUR 56 mln), given that the increase in assets was offset by the reduction in market interest rates (3-month ROBOR decreased from an average of 3.03% in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.64% in the first quarter of 2021).

The loan portfolio (gross terms) rose by 13.2% compared to the end of March 2020, reaching RON 23.6 bln, with above-average performances in the mortgage segment (+36.2%) and corporate segment (+13.2%).

The former was partly due to the Government-backed IMM Invest program for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The portfolio of government securities amounted to RON 14.8 bln (EUR 3 bln) at the end of the quarter.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:25
Business

RO state-owned bank CEC sees profit down by 28%, but “above target” in Q1

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned CEC Bank reported a net profit of RON 81.7 mln (EUR 16.7 mln) in the first quarter of the year, 28% lower compared to the profit reported in the same period last year but "above the target."

The net assets increased by 16% year-on-year to RON 42.4 bln (EUR 8.65 bln) at the end of March.

"In the last 15 months, in a difficult and unprecedented context, we have shown that we have adapted quickly and managed to grow and support local companies and the economy as a whole, repositioning CEC Bank as an efficient, modern, and responsible bank. We have kept open and safe the largest territorial [bank] network, of over 1,000 units, we have launched our own proactive customer support solutions during this period, and we have accelerated the digitalization and modernization of the bank. Today, we have 100% online accessible products for individuals, such as accounts, credit cards, and personal loans," said Bogdan Neacsu, president and general manager of CEC Bank, quoted by News.ro.

Net interest income was stable, amounting to RON 277.4 mln (EUR 56 mln), given that the increase in assets was offset by the reduction in market interest rates (3-month ROBOR decreased from an average of 3.03% in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.64% in the first quarter of 2021).

The loan portfolio (gross terms) rose by 13.2% compared to the end of March 2020, reaching RON 23.6 bln, with above-average performances in the mortgage segment (+36.2%) and corporate segment (+13.2%).

The former was partly due to the Government-backed IMM Invest program for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The portfolio of government securities amounted to RON 14.8 bln (EUR 3 bln) at the end of the quarter.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal