Nicolae Ceausescu’s limousine, on sale at auction in Romania

Six rare vintage cars are on sale at Artmark’s “All-Star Game” online auction on May 27. One of them is the Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine that belonged to Romania’s late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. The car has a starting price of EUR 4,000.

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, offered Ceausescu the limousine as a gift in 1974 when he was elected president of the Socialist Republic of Romania.

The limousine was manufactured in Iran in the early 1970s, under a Hillman license, after the Chrysler model, according to Artmark. It marked the launch of the new Iranian automotive industry and eventually became a national symbol of the Iranian industry.

The auction’s collection also includes exclusive jewellery and luxury watches, and rare handbags.

The six special cars can be admired in the courtyard of the Cesianu-Racovita Palace in Bucharest. At the same time, the selection of exclusive jewellery and watches, along with the collection of bags, can be seen inside the palace. The auction is scheduled for May 27, 18:30.

(Photo source: Artmark)