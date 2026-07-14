Survey: Romania remains key destination for French companies, institutional-level barriers raise concerns

Romania's competitive advantages need to be supported by predictability, institutions capable of implementing reforms, and a high-quality dialogue between the public and private sectors, a survey carried out by the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER) and released on France's National Day (Bastille Day) found.

The survey was conducted in April among CCIFER member companies, with respondents holding executive and senior management positions. Nearly 100 companies from a range of sectors - including services, industry, finance, and IT, from SMEs to large corporations with both national and local operations- provided answers.

Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal pressure, legislative volatility, and rapid transformation, all of the companies answering the survey reaffirmed their intention to remain in Romania for the long term.

Some 79.5% of respondents say they are concerned about the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, while 33.3% express skepticism.

Another 56.9% are relying on organizational and decision-making agility, 48.8% on cost and production efficiency, and 39.3% on pragmatic innovation. Resilience is being prioritized over risky expansion, while innovation is viewed as a tool for survival rather than a luxury.

The survey also identified the main challenges facing the business environment, which respondents do not consider to be primarily economic in nature.

According to the CCIFER community, Romania continues to benefit from key structural advantages, including a competitive workforce, membership of the European Union and NATO, a favorable geostrategic position, and strong competitive potential in sectors such as energy, industry, agriculture, and technology.

The most significant barriers to development are seen at the institutional level. Political instability, legislative unpredictability, bureaucracy, corruption, limited administrative capacity, and the lack of a long-term strategic vision are identified as the main obstacles preventing Romania from fully capitalizing on its economic potential.

"For 30 years, we have grown alongside Romania. On France's National Day, our community's message is simple: our confidence in this country is unwavering. The relationship between Romania and France goes far beyond the historical and cultural ties that have long defined the friendship between our two nations. Today, it stands as a mature economic partnership built on investment, continuous innovation, know-how transfer, and the development of high-performing ecosystems in industry, energy, infrastructure, services, agriculture, and technology," Nicolas Richard, president of CCIFER, said.

"The survey results send a message of confidence, but also one of responsibility. French investors' confidence in Romania remains solid, representing a strategic asset at a time when France continues to be Romania's third-largest trading partner, with foreign direct investment amounting to EUR 12.9 billion in 2024. At the same time, the business community is sending a clear signal: Romania's competitive advantages must be supported by predictability, institutions capable of implementing reforms, and a high-quality dialogue between the public and private sectors. Romania has the opportunity to become one of the region's growth hubs, and the economic partnership between Romania and France can play a key role in that development," Adriana Record, Executive Director of CCIFER, said.

CCIFER brings together a community of more than 600 members with a combined turnover of more than EUR 47 billion. France is the third-largest foreign investor in Romania, with investments of around EUR 13 billion, CCIFR data show.

(Photo: Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)

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