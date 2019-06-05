Romanian director, part of 2019 short films and Cinéfondation jury at Cannes festival

Romanian director Cătălin Mitulescu is part of this year’s short films and Cinéfondation jury of the Cannes film festival.

The jury, chaired by French director and screenwriter Claire Denis, and also includes actress Stacy Martin, director and screenwriter Eran Kolirin, and director and screenwriter Panos H. Koutras.

The jury will name the Short Film Palme d’or winner from among the 11 films selected in competition. It will be awarded at the closing ceremony, on May 25. It will also award prizes for three of the 17 student films shown as part of the Cinéfondation selection. The Cinéfondation prizes will be announced May 23.

Director, screenwriter and producer Cătălin Mitulescu was born in 1972 in Bucharest. His school short films Bucharest-Wien 8:15 and 17 Minutes Late were both selected in the Cinéfondation section in 2001 and 2002. He won the Short Film Palme d’or for Traffic in 2004.

In 2006, his first feature film, The Way I Spent the End of the World, was selected for the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes film festival and received the Best Actress Award. Loverboy, his second film, premiered at Un Certain Regard in 2011 and won prizes at the film festivals in Sarajevo and Vilnius. By the Rails, his third feature, had its international premiere at Karlovy Vary Film Festival in 2016, where it was awarded a Special Mention. He recently completed Heidi, his fourth film, to be released in 2019.

(Photo: Dincolo de calea ferată Facebook Page)

[email protected]