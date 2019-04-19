Romanian bookstore chain Cărtureşti opens first store in an office building

Local bookstore chain Cărtureşti will open a store at the ground floor of the America House office building in Bucharest at the end of May. This move will mark two premieres for the local market: launching a new Cărtureşti concept on a smaller format and also the first bookstore at the ground floor of an office building in Bucharest.

The new bookstore will have an area of ​​approximately 92 square meters. Its offer will include books about personal development and team building, business titles, special fiction and essay selections, and stationery objects reinterpreted in a playful way, according to Alexandru Stirbu, commercial director Cărtureşti.

“We are excited about the opening of the Cărtureşti store at America House. First of all, this brings us closer to our readers there, while also giving us the opportunity to try a new Cărtureşti format. The project we are proposing is a short version of what we have built so far: a small but vibrant space where you can take a real break and enjoy the ideas, images, flavors and music selected for your time,” Stirbu also said.

Real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox brokered the lease.

Cărtureşti Victoriei will be the 10th Cărtureşti bookstore in Bucharest, but the company also operates 17 other units in the largest cities in the country.

America House has a leasable area of ​​approximately 28,000 square meters and tenants such as Schlumberger, Mastercard or Ţuca Zbârcea & Asociaţii. The building benefits from one of the largest commercial areas in an office project, with ​​nearly 4,000 square meters, the retail mix consisting of cafes and restaurants such as Starbucks, McDonald’s, Cooperativa FruFru or Condimental, a World Class gym, and various services - bank, pharmacy, dry cleaner, and an Inmedio newspaper kiosk.

