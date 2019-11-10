Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:16
Business
Carrefour to sell the former Billa headquarters in Bucharest for EUR 15-18 mln
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retail group Carrefour is seeking a buyer for the former headquarters of supermarket chain Billa Romania, on Barbu Văcărescu Boulevard in northwestern Bucharest, and has set an asking price of between EUR 15 million and EUR 18 million, unofficial sources told Profit.ro.

Carrefour took over the Billa supermarket chain from German group Rewe in December 2015.

The property, which also includes a Carrefour Market store, is located near the Kaufland hypermarket on Barbu Vacarescu Boulevard. At the end of last year, Farmacia Tei, which previously operated on Lacul Tei Boulevard, relocated to the premises of the store.

The land of 16,000 square meters on which the retail unit is located has aroused the interest of several real estate investors, including the Turkish group Caba, which develops a residential complex nearby. The sale decision is to be made by Carrefour management in France, and the Turkish group is not among the favorites, sources told Profit.ro.

The deal is expected to be completed no sooner than next year.

[email protected]

(Photo: ID 117381177 © Vadreams - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 08:16
Business
Carrefour to sell the former Billa headquarters in Bucharest for EUR 15-18 mln
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retail group Carrefour is seeking a buyer for the former headquarters of supermarket chain Billa Romania, on Barbu Văcărescu Boulevard in northwestern Bucharest, and has set an asking price of between EUR 15 million and EUR 18 million, unofficial sources told Profit.ro.

Carrefour took over the Billa supermarket chain from German group Rewe in December 2015.

The property, which also includes a Carrefour Market store, is located near the Kaufland hypermarket on Barbu Vacarescu Boulevard. At the end of last year, Farmacia Tei, which previously operated on Lacul Tei Boulevard, relocated to the premises of the store.

The land of 16,000 square meters on which the retail unit is located has aroused the interest of several real estate investors, including the Turkish group Caba, which develops a residential complex nearby. The sale decision is to be made by Carrefour management in France, and the Turkish group is not among the favorites, sources told Profit.ro.

The deal is expected to be completed no sooner than next year.

[email protected]

(Photo: ID 117381177 © Vadreams - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40