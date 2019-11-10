Carrefour to sell the former Billa headquarters in Bucharest for EUR 15-18 mln

French retail group Carrefour is seeking a buyer for the former headquarters of supermarket chain Billa Romania, on Barbu Văcărescu Boulevard in northwestern Bucharest, and has set an asking price of between EUR 15 million and EUR 18 million, unofficial sources told Profit.ro.

Carrefour took over the Billa supermarket chain from German group Rewe in December 2015.

The property, which also includes a Carrefour Market store, is located near the Kaufland hypermarket on Barbu Vacarescu Boulevard. At the end of last year, Farmacia Tei, which previously operated on Lacul Tei Boulevard, relocated to the premises of the store.

The land of 16,000 square meters on which the retail unit is located has aroused the interest of several real estate investors, including the Turkish group Caba, which develops a residential complex nearby. The sale decision is to be made by Carrefour management in France, and the Turkish group is not among the favorites, sources told Profit.ro.

The deal is expected to be completed no sooner than next year.

(Photo: ID 117381177 © Vadreams - Dreamstime.com)