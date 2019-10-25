Romania Insider
Sales of French retailer Carrefour go up 8% in Romania in Jan-Sep
25 October 2019
French retailer Carrefour, active on the Romanian market since 2001, reported a turnover in excess of EUR 1.6 billion in the country in the first nine months of this year, an 8% advance compared to the same period last year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

By comparison, Romania’s National Statistics Institute (INS) announced an increase of 7% of local retail sales for the period January-August, the latest data available.

At the end of September, the French group operated a 361-store chain in Romania, including 35 hypermarkets, 262 Carrefour Market supermarkets, 46 Express or Contact neighborhood stores, and 18 Supeco units (discount and cash & carry mix).

The advance was backed by the expansion of the chain on the one hand (therefore it was not fully organic) and by the rising private consumption on the other hand.

Carrefour Romania announced a like-for-like increase - calculated by filtering out the effects of the new stores - of 3.3% year-on-year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID [email protected])

