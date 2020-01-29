Romania Insider
Business
French retailer Carrefour sees 7.5% sales increase in Romania in 2019
29 January 2020
The Romanian subsidiary of French retailer Carrefour increased its sales by 7.5% to EUR 2.2 billion in 2019, following the success of cash&carry discount format Supeco.

The like-for-like growth, meaning the growth of the sales in stores other than those opened during the past 12 months, was 3.6% year-on-year, according to a financial report of the company, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Carrefour Romania recorded sales of EUR 633 mln, 7.3% more than in the same quarter of the previous year, reporting a like-for-like growth of 4.5%.

The growth was driven by the success of the Supeco format, according to the report. Of the eight Supeco stores opened by Carrefour between October and December, six were in Romania, one in Poland and one in France, their number reaching 54. The Supeco brand, which is part of the Carrefour group, has 24 stores nationwide.

Overall, the French group, present in Europe, Latin America and Asia, had sales of EUR 80.7 bln, reporting a growth of 3.1% in 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vadreams/Dreamstime.com)

