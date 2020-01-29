French retailer Carrefour sees 7.5% sales increase in Romania in 2019

The Romanian subsidiary of French retailer Carrefour increased its sales by 7.5% to EUR 2.2 billion in 2019, following the success of cash&carry discount format Supeco.
The like-for-like growth, meaning the growth of the sales in stores other than those opened during the past 12 months, was 3.6% year-on-year, according to a financial report of the company, quoted by Wall-street.ro.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, Carrefour Romania recorded sales of EUR 633 mln, 7.3% more than in the same quarter of the previous year, reporting a like-for-like growth of 4.5%.
The growth was driven by the success of the Supeco format, according to the report. Of the eight Supeco stores opened by Carrefour between October and December, six were in Romania, one in Poland and one in France, their number reaching 54. The Supeco brand, which is part of the Carrefour group, has 24 stores nationwide.
Overall, the French group, present in Europe, Latin America and Asia, had sales of EUR 80.7 bln, reporting a growth of 3.1% in 2019.
(Photo source: Vadreams/Dreamstime.com)
French retailer Carrefour, active on the Romanian market since 2001, reported a turnover in excess of EUR 1.6 billion in...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!