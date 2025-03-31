People

Anne-Sophie Bauwens appointed Chief Financial Officer at Carrefour Romania

31 March 2025

Major retailer Carrefour Romania has announced the appointment of Anne-Sophie Bauwens as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee. With over 15 years of experience in financial management, pricing, and strategic planning, Bauwens succeeds Régis Moratin, who will take on a new role within the Carrefour Group.

Throughout her career at Carrefour, Bauwens has held leadership positions across several countries, including Belgium, France, Taiwan, and Italy, where she contributed to key financial and operational strategies. She has played a crucial role in Carrefour’s expansion efforts, including integrating over 200 stores in Taiwan. 

Since 2021, she has served as the Business Controlling Director at Carrefour Italy, contributing to the development of the financial strategy.

In her new role, Bauwens aims to enhance financial performance visibility, promote a data-driven culture, and focus on developing talent within the team. She also expressed her commitment to supporting social inclusion and female leadership initiatives.

The new structure of Carrefour Romania’s Executive Committee is as follows: Chief Executive Officer - Gilles Ballot; Chief Financial Officer - Anne-Sophie Bauwens; Chief Marketing Officer, E-commerce, Financial Services, PR - Narcis Horhoianu; Chief Human Resources Officer, CSR, Public Affairs, Property - Alina Gamauf; Chief Commercial and Supply Officer - Jagoda Gwardys Zientara; Small Formats Director & Expansion (Market, Express) - Roxana Cernica; and Hypermarket Director & Expansion (Hyper) - Cătălin Samara. 

With over 17,000 employees and more than 450 stores nationwide, Carrefour Romania said it is focused on shaping the future of retail in the region.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)

