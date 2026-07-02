Canadian foreign minister to visit Romania next week

Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand will pay an official visit to Romania on July 6 at the invitation of Romanian counterpart Oana Țoiu, according to news agency Agerpres. The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and comes ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting to be held as part of the NATO Summit in Ankara.

The talks will reportedly cover ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on economic relations and security, as well as an exchange of views on key issues on the agenda of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Minister Oana Țoiu also announced the upcoming visit in a message marking Canada Day on July 1.

“Romania highly values its trusted partnership with Canada, built on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and close cooperation in advancing security, prosperity, and international stability," she wrote on X.

“I look forward to welcoming minister Anita Anand to Romania in the coming days and to further strengthening our excellent bilateral cooperation," she added.

Happy #CanadaDay 🇨🇦!



On this special day, I extend my warmest wishes to the people of Canada and to my colleague, Foreign Minister Anita Anand @AnitaAnandMP



Romania 🇷🇴 highly values its trusted partnership with Canada, built on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people… pic.twitter.com/MIJsLn26tj — Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) July 1, 2026

irina.marica@romania-insider.com