Politics

Canadian foreign minister to visit Romania next week

02 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand will pay an official visit to Romania on July 6 at the invitation of Romanian counterpart Oana Țoiu, according to news agency Agerpres. The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and comes ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting to be held as part of the NATO Summit in Ankara.

The talks will reportedly cover ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on economic relations and security, as well as an exchange of views on key issues on the agenda of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Minister Oana Țoiu also announced the upcoming visit in a message marking Canada Day on July 1.

“Romania highly values its trusted partnership with Canada, built on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and close cooperation in advancing security, prosperity, and international stability," she wrote on X.

“I look forward to welcoming minister Anita Anand to Romania in the coming days and to further strengthening our excellent bilateral cooperation," she added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liskonogaleksey/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Canadian foreign minister to visit Romania next week

02 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand will pay an official visit to Romania on July 6 at the invitation of Romanian counterpart Oana Țoiu, according to news agency Agerpres. The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and comes ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting to be held as part of the NATO Summit in Ankara.

The talks will reportedly cover ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on economic relations and security, as well as an exchange of views on key issues on the agenda of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Minister Oana Țoiu also announced the upcoming visit in a message marking Canada Day on July 1.

“Romania highly values its trusted partnership with Canada, built on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and close cooperation in advancing security, prosperity, and international stability," she wrote on X.

“I look forward to welcoming minister Anita Anand to Romania in the coming days and to further strengthening our excellent bilateral cooperation," she added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liskonogaleksey/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2026
Justice
Romanian air navigation agency ROMATSA caught in enforcement measure over Pfizer lawsuit
02 July 2026
Society
Romania sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela
02 July 2026
Justice
Bucharest Tribunal rules to suspend Liberal Party congress that has already taken place
02 July 2026
Politics
Romanian president publishes opinion article in influential US conservative outlet Newsmax
02 July 2026
Transport
Busy Bucharest subway station reopens after storm flooding, millions of liters of water pumped out
02 July 2026
Entertainment
Romania’s UNTOLD seeks investors via SeedBlink to fuel global expansion, confirms Colombia festival for 2027
02 July 2026
Politics
Romanian Social Democrat leader backs government rotation agreement if his party takes first turn
02 July 2026
M&A
Romanian TeraPlast completes acquisition of polyethylene pipe manufacturing facility in Spain