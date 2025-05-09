BYD enters Romanian market with electric and hybrid models

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD officially launched operations in Romania, introducing its full-electric and plug-in hybrid models to the local market, Economica reported on May 8. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand across Europe.

BYD’s initial retail presence includes showrooms in Bucharest, in partnership with Țiriac Auto and DAB Auto. The company aims to expand its Romanian network to over 30 sales points by the end of 2025, targeting major cities such as Ploiești, Brașov, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Constanța, Pitești and Craiova.

In parallel, Ziarul Financiar reported that UniCredit Leasing, the leading financial leasing firm in Romania, is preparing a strategic partnership with BYD to support the distribution and financing of its electric vehicles.

The launch comes amid rising demand for electric mobility solutions in Romania, supported by government incentives and a growing charging infrastructure.

BYD, the world’s largest producer of alternative propulsion vehicles, will initially offer Romanian consumers a range of SUVs and sedans, including the high-performance SEALION 7, a 100% electric vehicle. The SEALION 7 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and has a range of up to 502 km. It features BYD’s proprietary Blade battery and Cell-to-Body technology, as well as a 23,000 rpm electric motor, currently the fastest in a production vehicle.

“We are very excited to launch the network in Romania,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD. “At BYD, our mission is to make our sustainable technologies as accessible as possible to as many customers as possible. We look forward to expanding our presence in Romania throughout 2025 and beyond.”

