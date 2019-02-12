Video

World’s tallest building lights up in the colors of Romania’s flag

The Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, the tallest building in the world, was lit up in the colors of Romania’s national flag on Sunday, December 1, to mark the country’s National Day.

“Happy birthday, Romania! Happy birthday to all Romanians! Romania’s flag on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, Dubai! The Romanians in the United Arab Emirates salute you! A dream come true! Thank you dear Romanians for taking part in this special moment! With the kindest consideration, Nicoleta Teodorovici, general consul,” a Facebook post on the page of the Romanian Consulate General in Dubai reads.

Similar events took place in Ankara, Turkey; Dublin, Ireland; and in New York’s Times Square, News.ro reported.

The Atakule Tower in Ankara was lit up in the colors of the Romanian flag, as was the Dublin Convention Center, at the initiative of the Romanian Embassy in the country.

“During the morning and the evening of December 1, 2019, in order to celebrate Romania’s National Day, the ten rings surrounding the Dublin Convention Center were lit up in the colors of the Romanian tricolor, following the steps taken by Ms. Manuela Breazu, the ambassador of Romania in Ireland. […] We wish again ‘Happy birthday’ to Romania and to the Romanians living in Ireland,” according to a Facebook post of the embassy.

The Dublin Convention Center is an architectural landmark of the city. It was designed by architect Kevin Roche, a Pritzker Prize winner in 1982.

(Opening photo: Consulatul General al Romaniei la Dubai)

