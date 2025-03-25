Macro

Romania’s public deficit reportedly hits 1.6% of GDP in January-February

25 March 2025

Romania’s general government deficit reached RON 30 billion (EUR 6 billion) in January-February, accounting for 1.59% of the entire year’s expected GDP, according to Profit.ro.

The Finance Ministry has not yet released the budget execution data for the first two months of the year.

The deficit was RON 29 billion in the first two months of 2024, or 1.64% of GDP.

For the whole year, Romania’s government targets a deficit of RON 135 billion or 7% of GDP.

In January this year, the deficit was 0.58% of GDP, or RON 11 billion, which means that in February the Government spent 1% of GDP, or RON 19 billion, more than it collected in taxes and duties from the population and companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rochu2008/Dreamstime.com)

