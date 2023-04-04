The Village Museum and the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest will organize Florii (Orthodox Palm Sunday) fairs over the weekend, with products sold by popular craftsmen, but also with artistic programs.

The Florii Fair at the Romanian Peasant Museum will take place between April 7-9, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

"You will have the opportunity to admire and purchase many beautiful things, crafted with care and loaded with meaning. Painted eggs, icons, wooden objects, ceramics, textiles, toys, jewelry, and many more will be presented at the Florii Fair, which will take place in the courtyard of the museum. You can also find delicious food such as homemade cakes and pastries, sweet bread, honey, pollen, and propolis, healing herbs, brandy, and jams. Visitors are also invited to browse, read and enrich their library with the museum's publications: books on ethnological themes, albums, or the Martor magazine,” the museum said, cited by G4Media.

Tickets range from RON 12 (EUR 2.4) for adults to RON 6 (EUR 1.2) for pensioners, students, and Euro 26 cardholders up to the age of 30. Adults with medium or mild disabilities pay only RON 3 (EUR 0.6) for entry. Tickets can be purchased online at booktes.com.

The “Vin Floriile cu Soare și Soarele cu Florii” Fair held at the Village Museum will take place from April 8 to 9. Visitors will be able to participate in various activities: book launches, Easter egg painting demonstrations, bell-ringing demonstrations, chant recitals, and many others.

Romanian folk music artists and ensembles such as Ion Crețeanu, Narcisa Băleanu, Florin Pârlan, Maria Băndoiu, Gabriel Dumitru, Florin Ologeanu, Ansamblul Fluierașii de la Merișani, Ansamblul Acidava, Ansamblul Călușarii, Fanfara Telciu will perform on stage during the fair.

Those interested in stories can participate in the storytelling workshop organized by author Cristina Andone, a member of the De Basm association, the Association of Writers for Children and Adolescents in Romania, and one of the most renowned authors of children's books. Father Gruia Mihail Zamfirescu will talk about the significance of Easter, the most important holiday in the Christian calendar, and a mass will be held on Sunday, 9 am, on the museum grounds.

(photo source: Ocskay Mark | Dreamstime.com)