Guided tours, workshops and music planned at Bucharest’s Văcărești Natural Park anniversary event

A special event will be organized at the Văcărești Natural Park in Bucharest this Saturday, May 23, to mark 10 years since the protected urban area was established. The event, titled Zi-le de natură! - Fiesta biodiversității urbane, will include guided tours, workshops, sports activities, debates, and concerts.

The organizers said the all-day event will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. and aims to bring together residents, nature enthusiasts, and environmental groups around the theme of urban biodiversity.

The program includes guided nature tours, citizen science and conservation activities, workshops for children and adults, and discussions about the future of Bucharest’s urban natural areas, including Băneasa Forest, Morii Lake, and other green spaces.

A public debate titled “10 years of Văcărești Natural Park” will also be held, moderated by Romanian journalist Mona Nicolici, with representatives from local authorities, civil society, and environmental organizations expected to attend.

The event will also feature a bio-acoustic concert by Romanian band Toulouse Lautrec and evening activities focused on nocturnal wildlife.

Participation in all activities is free, subject to registration. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest Natural Park Association, by Helmut Ignat)