Bucharest transport company STB sees 30% increase in ticket, subscription sales in 2023

The deputy mayor of Bucharest, Stelian Bujduveanu, recently revealed that the inhabitants of Romania’s capital chose to use public transportation more this year, noting the 30% increase in ticket and subscription purchases with the local public transport operator STB.

Over 30% more STB subscriptions and single-trip tickets were purchased at the start of this year than at the beginning of 2022, Bujduveanu said in a Facebook post cited by G4Media.

"The acquisition of new means of public transport, digitization of payments, and the establishment of a clear regulation for public parking spaces in the capital are just a few measures that encourage the use of public transport. According to data gathered by the Bucharest Transport Company, over 614,000 subscriptions and over 10 million trips were purchased in the first 3 months of this year, compared to 462,000 subscriptions and 7.8 million trips in the same period of 2022 (January-March)," Bujduveanu said.

According to the deputy mayor, the sale of subscriptions increased by 32.73%, and the sale of single-trip tickets increased by 31.66%.

Additionally, STB's revenues increased by nearly 25%, from RON 53 mln (EUR 10.7 mln) in the first 3 months of 2022 to over RON 66 mln (EUR 12.7 mln) in the same period this year.

"The control activity in public transport has improved this year. Persons riding fraudulently have been sanctioned, and RON 1.5 mln have been collected, compared to RON 1.4 mln," Bujduveanu pointed out.

The local official also noted that the acquisitions of 100 electric buses, 22 trolleybuses, and electric minibuses, and a market consultation for another 250 trams are in progress. The rehabilitation of 50 km of the tramway line is also targeted, as well as the establishment of new dedicated lanes, waiting areas, and digital information panels for STB stations.

It is worth noting that STB employees organized a 5-day strike in January 2022, halting much of the surface transportation in the capital. A Bucharest court later declared the strike illegal and STB management began hiring new drivers.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)