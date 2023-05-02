Bucharest’s new subway line to the airport to be ready in 2027, Metrorex general manager says

Works at Bucharest's new M6 subway line to the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) airport are to be completed in 2027, the general manager of Metrorex, Mariana Miclăuș, said on Tuesday, May 2. She made the statement as the subway operator signed the contract for the section linking the future Tokyo station (Baneasa area) to the Henri Coanda Airport.

"I would like to specify that this contract has a duration of 48 months from signing, with a period for design. Also, for section 1's design and execution of resistance structure works, the execution period is also 48 months. The time horizon for the completion of the entire Line 6 and not only, of the resistance structure works, is the year 2027," Mariana Miclăuș said, quoted by Digi24.

Metrorex signed on Tuesday the contract for section 2, Tokyo-Otopeni Airport, with Gülermak Ağir Sanayi Inşaat Ve Taahhüt A.S.-Somet SA Association. The contract is worth around RON 1.27 billion without VAT, with financing covered by the state budget and repayable external funds - an external credit from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Tokyo - Otopeni Airport section of the new M6 subway line has a route of 7.6 km and 6 stations with the following names: Washington, Paris, Bruxelles, Otopeni, Ion I.C. Bratianu, Otopeni Airport. It is part of Project Line 6 "Connection of the metro network with Henri Coanda International Airport," with a total length of 14.2 km and 12 stations.

Present at the press conference, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said he is "convinced that this project will be a success." According to him, the order to start the work on the project's first section will probably be given in June.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liudmila Habrus/Dreamstime.com)