Bucharest subway company to supplement trains during construction of new line to airport

Metrorex, the company managing the Bucharest subway, announced a series of measures aimed at reducing the impact of the restrictions related to the construction of Line 6, which will connect the existing subway network to Henri Coandă International Airport.

“Metrorex, through the Central Dispatch, constantly monitors passenger traffic and takes all necessary measures both by accommodating increased user flows and by properly adjusting circulation intervals,” the company said in a press release.

Among the implemented measures, company representatives mention supplementing the number of trains in circulation during peak periods in case of station overcrowding.

"We encourage travelers transiting the northwest area of the capital to use the subway, a suitable solution for reaching their destination quickly [...] Additionally, to support the public living in the Bucharest-Ilfov Metropolitan area, Metrorex offers the possibility of using the Străulești Multimodal Terminal parking, which has over 600 parking spaces," the company said.

The company also announced that it will always inform travelers through the announcement system in subway stations, the official Metrorex website, Metrorex's official Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages, and the media.

Work started at the M6 Line in February of this year, funded by the Romanian Government, the EU, and a loan from the Japanese Government.

Subway Line M6 will provide a direct connection from Gara de Nord to Otopeni International Airport (Henri Coandă) without transfer at the 1 Mai station. It will have a route of 14.2 km and include 12 subway stations: Pajura, Expoziţiei, Piaţa Montreal, Gara Băneasa, Băneasa Airport, Tokyo, Washington, Paris, Brussels, Otopeni, Ion I. C. Brătianu, Henri Coandă International Airport.

The project includes the purchase of 12 new subway trains.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Joyfull | Dreamstime.com)