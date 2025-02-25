Bucharest Stock Exchange awards best performers of 2024 at BVB Awards ceremony

On Tuesday, February 25, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) granted 20 awards to listed companies, brokerage companies, as well as to private pension and investment funds for their achievements in 2024 as part of the 12th edition of the BVB Awards.

In the opening speeches, stock exchange officials also highlighted the growth of the local market, which registered 2.6 million transactions last year, 32% more than in 2023. Also in 2024, the Bucharest Stock Exchange reached RON 363 billion total capitalization of listed companies, a 17.6% growth compared to 2023; RON 242 billion capitalization of Romanian companies listed, a 5% growth, and 226,057 stock exchange investors at the end of December.

“Looking back on 2024, we find that the reasons for satisfaction for the achievements on the Romanian capital market include the increase in the number of investors and of transactions, the evolution of capitalization of listed companies and the number of financing rounds. These achievements would not have been possible without the involvement of all stakeholders on the capital market,” said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

He also mentioned that BVB started in 1995 with 9 companies and that today it can boast roughly 400 companies and over 226,000 investors, with a growth rate of 10,000-15,000 per quarter.

Of the 20 awards, three were decided by public vote for ‘Excellence in journalism on the capital market in 2024’. Moreover, for the fifth time, the award for ‘Best communication with journalists of an issuer in 2024’ was decided by a jury of journalists covering the capital market, based on their experience and interaction with listed companies.

“2024 was, the same as the year before, marred by uncertainties, especially towards the end of the year, but despite this situation, I think we can assert that the current stage of market development is advanced, owing to the common effort put in by all of us. Congratulations to all the companies which were awarded prizes today!” stated Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The 20 awards presented at this year's BVB Awards are:

Listing of the year 2024 - Premier Energy The most traded share on the BVB regulated market in 2024 - Banca Transilvania The most traded share on the AeRO market in 2024 - Simtel Team The highest return for investors of a company in BET-XT in 2024 - Antibiotice The highest return for investors of a company in BET AeRO in 2024 - IPROEB The issuer with the highest increase in liquidity in 2024 - Banca Transilvania The award for consistency in the execution of FIDELIS government securities sales offers - Ministry of Finance Broker of the year 2024 - Swiss Capital Broker of the year on the AeRO market, in the equity segment in 2024 - Tradeville The most active intermediary for increasing liquidity in 2024 - BRK Financial Group The most active intermediary in the bond segment in 2024 - BT Capital Partners The most active issuer in the corporate bond segment in 2024 - Romgaz The award for the best ESG assessment (Management score) in 2024 - BRD – GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE The best performing private pension fund Pillar II, performance 2014- 2024 - Fondul Aripi, Administrator Generali Pensii The best performing private pension fund Pillar III, performance 2014 - 2024 - Fondul AZT Vivace, Administrator Allianz-Tiriac Pensii Private The best performing local investment fund in 2024 - BT Technology, administrat de BT Asset Management S.A.I. The best communication with journalists by an issuer in 2024. Financial Press Award - Banca Transilvania Public Vote – Excellence in Capital Market Journalism in 2024. 1st Place - Tibi Oprea, Ziarul Financiar Public Vote – Excellence in Capital Market Journalism in 2024. 2nd Place - Alexandru Negrici, DC News Public Vote – Excellence in Capital Market Journalism in 2024. 3rd Place - Liviu Popescu, Ziarul Financiar

BVB Awards is a Bucharest Stock Exchange event held at the beginning of each year, in February. It showcases the public recognition of the achievements recorded in the capital market in the previous year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)