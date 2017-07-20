Bucharest to introduce single public transport ticket this fall

Bucharesters will be able to travel by metro, bus, trolleybus or tram with a single transport ticket starting this fall, according to Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

These tickets will also be available for trips with the minibuses that connect localities in Ilfov county, which are owned by private companies and serve the routes not covered by the Bucharest public transport company RATB.

The program will be implemented together with subway operator Metrorex and railways company CFR.

“This single ticket will be valid for both state-owned companies such as RATB, Metrorex, CFR, and companies created by territorial administrative units and private companies,” said Firea, reports local News.ro.

This project would be implemented in stages, through collaborations with state and private transport companies, Bucharest City Manager Sorin Chirita told News.ro. Only one of the companies will be in charge with collecting the money and split it between all the companies involved in the program. At first, this company will be RATB.

In March this year, Metrorex general manager Marin Aldea said the company had resumed talks with RATB – the company that manages the above ground public transportation in Romania’s capital on reintroducing the joint metro and bus/tram tickets.

Bucharest commuters to show tickets before on-boarding during rush hours

Irina Marica, [email protected]