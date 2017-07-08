Bucharest commuters to show tickets before on-boarding during rush hours

Bucharest public transport company RATB has partially changed the control procedure during rush hours, meaning that commuters taking buses, trams or trolleybuses from busy stations will have to show their tickets to control agents before on-boarding.

RATB control teams have started checking passengers’ tickets in busy stations starting July 7.

The preventive measure, which is a pilot project, will apply only during rush hours, namely from 06:00 to 09:00, and from 17:00 to 19:00, according to a press release from RATB. During the rest of the day, the control activity will run normally on board.

At the end of July, when the pilot project ends, RATB will make assessments and decide what other measures to take.

Usually, commuters have to validate their cards after on-boarding buses, trams, or trolleybuses.

Irina Marica, [email protected]