17 °C
Bucharest
Jul 08, 09:37

Bucharest commuters to show tickets before on-boarding during rush hours

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment
public transport

Bucharest public transport company RATB has partially changed the control procedure during rush hours, meaning that commuters taking buses, trams or trolleybuses from busy stations will have to show their tickets to control agents before on-boarding.

RATB control teams have started checking passengers’ tickets in busy stations starting July 7.

The preventive measure, which is a pilot project, will apply only during rush hours, namely from 06:00 to 09:00, and from 17:00 to 19:00, according to a press release from RATB. During the rest of the day, the control activity will run normally on board.

At the end of July, when the pilot project ends, RATB will make assessments and decide what other measures to take.

Usually, commuters have to validate their cards after on-boarding buses, trams, or trolleybuses.

Bucharest City Hall to pay EUR 113 mln for 400 new buses

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list