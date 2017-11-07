Bucharest Polytechnic tops Romanian universities in academic performance ranking

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest is the highest ranked among local universities in the 2017/2018 edition of the University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) of the Informatics Institute of the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey.

The URAP ranks 2500 universities in the world according to six academic performance indicators: number of articles published; total document or all scholarly literature, including conference papers, reviews, or letters; citation, as a measure of the research impact; the article impact total (AIT); the citation impact total (CIT); and international collaboration.

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest ranked 709, in the B++ category, with a total score of 309.55. The Bucharest Polytechnic University is made up of 15 faculties, and enrolls more than 25,000 students each year.

The Babes Bolyai University in Cluj and the University of Bucharest were also ranked in the B++ category, on the 739 and 764 spots.

Five Romanian universities were included in the B+ category. They are the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi, ranked 1191; the Carol Davila University of Medicine & Pharmacy in Bucharest, ranked 1229; the Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine & Pharmacy in Cluj-Napoca, ranked 1296; the Grigore T Popa University of Medicine & Pharmacy in Iasi, ranked 1347; and the GH Asachi Technical University of Iasi, ranked 1406.

At the same time, five other local universities were ranked in the B category. They are the West University of Timisoara, ranked 1560; the Technical University of Cluj Napoca, ranked 1588; the Polytechnic University of Timisoara at 1678; the Transylvania University of Brasov at 1823; and the University of Craiova, ranked 2179.

The country also has three universities included in the B- category. They are the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, ranked 2298; the University of Oradea, ranked 2380; and the Ovidius University in Constanta, ranked 2447.

Harvard University took the first spot in the 2017/2018 edition of the ranking, with a score of 600 in the A++ category. The University of Toronto came second, and the University of Oxford third.

The top 20 includes 12 U.S. universities, four U.K. universities, and one from Canada, France (Pierre & Marie Curie University – Paris VI), Denmark (University of Copenhagen), and Japan (University of Tokyo). The A++ category, which covers 108 universities, includes 42 universities from Europe.

The full ranking can be consulted here.

