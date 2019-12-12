Photo of the day: Brightly-lit Bucharest photographed at night from the International Space Station

The US space agency NASA has published a photo of Romania's capital Bucharest taken at night from the International Space Station. The photo shows the brightly-lit city with its boulevards and surroundings.

"The brightly lit capital city of Romania, Bucharest with a population of almost 1.9 million, is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 263 miles above the eastern European nation," reads NASA's caption to the photo.

[email protected]

(Photo source: nasa.gov)