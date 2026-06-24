Bucharest municipality plans trees along major downtown boulevard Magheru

Bucharest City Hall announces that tree planting has begun on Magheru Boulevard, Profit.ro announced. PMB calls the boulevard "a car tunnel, full of exhaust gases".

The Capital City Hall also noted that trees known as the "gum tree" (liquidambar) have been and will be planted in the alveoli.

Recently, it was announced that the general mayor of the capital, Ciprian Ciucu, signed a contract with the Order of Architects to organize an international competition for solutions to redesign and resystematize Magheru Boulevard in the center of Bucharest.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti on Facebook)