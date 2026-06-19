Transport minister cancels Bucharest subway fare increase

The Bucharest subway fares will not go up on July 1 as the Transport minister canceled the order allowing for the increase in the ticket price. Acting Transport minister Radu Miruță made the announcement on June 19.

The price for one subway trip was due to increase from RON 5 to RON 7.

"I suspended this fare increase for two months. Those two months are about to expire, and from July 1, just a few days from now, if no measures are taken, the subway fare would be RON 7. I sent in the Control Body. According to the preliminary report that was presented to me, the situation is very bad when it comes to the spending of public funds at the metro company. I instructed the Board of Directors to recover the late-payment penalties that various companies owe to Metrorex. These amount to tens of millions of euros. These recovery efforts are underway, but we cannot keep postponing, month after month, something that is clearly unjustified. For this reason, I have decided to cancel the increase in the metro ticket price from RON 5 to RON 7 lei," Miruță said, quoted by Agerpres.

He also explained that if a future minister wishes to increase the fare, "they will face a much steeper uphill battle."

"There will be no more postponing it for another month, and then another month; we have closed this issue once and for all. The metro fare will not increase now, nor is it likely to increase in the near future,” Miruță said.

At the end of April, on his last day as Transport minister, Ciprian Șerban approved a request from the Bucharest subway operator Metrorex to increase the price of subway trips. Metrorex said at the time the increase was needed because of growing total expenses.

The previous fare hike occurred on January 1, 2025, when the price of a single trip rose from RON 3 to RON 5.

(Photo: Tupungato/ Dreamstime)

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