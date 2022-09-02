The 12th edition of the Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF), which continues to explore and promote innovative experiments through a wide selection of short and feature films, will take place between September 27 and October 2 at the Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cinemateca Eforie, and the National Museum of Contemporary Art.

The curatorial proposal of the 2022 edition, writes News.ro, presented under the title Handle with care, questions the state of fragile equilibrium of the defining historical moment we are going through, with more than 70 cinematographic works included in the selection, which boldly explore the limits of cinematic language.

The theme puts the notion of care front and center, understanding it as a bond for the social, political, and cultural fractures that humanity faces today: care for the other, but also for ourselves, care for future generations, care for the totality of living beings.

Handle with care invites us to reflect on how we live, on the values that govern the communities and societies to which we belong, and also on the ways in which we can re-imagine the world around us and our interactions with it.

This year's surprises include the Romanian premiere screening, on Sunday, October 2, of "De Humani Corporis Fabrica", a mesmerizing documentary about the inner workings of the human body presented in the Directors' Fortnight section of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Also, for the first time in the festival's history, this year's edition includes a new competitive section dedicated to feature films made by first and second-time feature filmmakers. The new section brings together 7 films that have distinguished themselves on the festival circuit over the past year through innovative formal approaches that explore new possibilities of expression through cinema.

BIEFF.12 subscriptions, which provide unlimited access to all the screenings and events in the program, have gone on sale and are available on the Eventbook platform.

(Photo source: BIEFF's Facebook page)