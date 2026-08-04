Events

Bucharest International Ballet Gala to bring Swan Lake to Sala Palatului in March 2027

04 August 2026

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The Bucharest International Ballet Gala will return for its second edition on March 30, 2027, with a production of Swan Lake featuring internationally renowned ballet dancers Iana Salenko and Daniil Simkin. The performance, presented by the Sibiu Ballet Theatre, will take place at Sala Palatului.

The event will mark the first time Salenko and Simkin perform together on a Romanian stage, according to the organizers. 

Iana Salenko will take on the dual role of Odette/Odile, while Daniil Simkin will perform as Prince Siegfried in the classical ballet set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's score.

They will be joined by dancers from the Sibiu Ballet Theatre, led by director Ovidiu Dragoman. The production will feature classical choreography alongside sets and costumes created for the performance. 

Swan Lake tells the story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette, who has been transformed into a swan by a sorcerer's curse. It is one of the best-known works in the classical ballet repertoire.

Tickets for the Bucharest performance are available through Ticketstore, iabilet.ro and the Sala Palatului box office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

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Events

Bucharest International Ballet Gala to bring Swan Lake to Sala Palatului in March 2027

04 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest International Ballet Gala will return for its second edition on March 30, 2027, with a production of Swan Lake featuring internationally renowned ballet dancers Iana Salenko and Daniil Simkin. The performance, presented by the Sibiu Ballet Theatre, will take place at Sala Palatului.

The event will mark the first time Salenko and Simkin perform together on a Romanian stage, according to the organizers. 

Iana Salenko will take on the dual role of Odette/Odile, while Daniil Simkin will perform as Prince Siegfried in the classical ballet set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's score.

They will be joined by dancers from the Sibiu Ballet Theatre, led by director Ovidiu Dragoman. The production will feature classical choreography alongside sets and costumes created for the performance. 

Swan Lake tells the story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette, who has been transformed into a swan by a sorcerer's curse. It is one of the best-known works in the classical ballet repertoire.

Tickets for the Bucharest performance are available through Ticketstore, iabilet.ro and the Sala Palatului box office.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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